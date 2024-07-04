SSI threatens vendor for asking Rs 10 for peanut, suspended

TIRUCHY: A police Special Sub Inspector (SSI) had reportedly threatened a vendor for asking Rs 10 for the peanut he had bought from him and later he was suspended based on a complaint lodged against him by the vendor with the Commissioner of Police in Tiruchy on Wednesday.



On Tuesday, Srirangam SSI Radhakrishnan came to the snacks stall owned by Rajan Prem Kumar at Srirangam Raja Gopuram and bought peanut for Rs 10 from Prem Kumar’s son who gave him the parcel worth Rs 10 and asked for money. The SSI got irritated when the vendor asked for money and refused to pay and even threatened him for asking money from a policeman.

This triggered an altercation and Prem Kumar who was present there attempted to pacify the policeman, but the SSI went on abusing him.

Meanwhile, Rajan Prem Kumar retrieved the video clipping from the CCTV footage from his shop and spread it on the social media. He also lodged a complaint with the City Commissioner of Police N Kamini with the video recording.

Based on the complaint, the Commissioner suspended SSI Radhakrishnan. The Commissioner also issued stringent warnings to the police personnel who involve in such activities.