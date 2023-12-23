SSI injured in stray cattle attack dies

TIRUCHY: A Special Sub Inspector (SSI) undergoing treatment at a private hospital after being attacked by stray cattle in Thanjavur succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

Senthil Kumar (58), from Pavanamangalam near Boothalur in Thanjavur district, has been working as SSI in Thogur police station.

On December 19 night, when Senthil Kumar was returning home after duty a stray cow that ran amok on the road hit his two-wheeler near Vinnamangalam.

The SSI lost control and fell on the road.

Onlookers rushed him to a private hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night.

Thirukattupalli police regis- tered a case and are investigating.