SSI fractures leg in attempt to stop sand smugglers

It is said that there were a series of complaints against smuggling river sand in the Melattur area.

A police team headed by the SSI Muthuvel went to the Kodukili village late Wednesday and found that a gang had been dredging river sand and loading it in a tractor.

When the police team went near them, the driver of the tractor attempted to move the vehicle. But still, Muthuvel stopped the vehicle, and soon, the driver attempted to run the vehicle over him. Muthuvel sustained severe injuries to his leg.