SSI fractures leg in attempt to stop sand smugglers

TIRUCHY: A Special Sub Inspector sustained severe injuries after sand smugglers attempted to run a tractor over him when he tried to stop them in Thanjavur on Thursday (October 1).
It is said that there were a series of complaints against smuggling river sand in the Melattur area.
A police team headed by the SSI Muthuvel went to the Kodukili village late Wednesday and found that a gang had been dredging river sand and loading it in a tractor.
When the police team went near them, the driver of the tractor attempted to move the vehicle. But still, Muthuvel stopped the vehicle, and soon, the driver attempted to run the vehicle over him. Muthuvel sustained severe injuries to his leg.
The police personnel Raman, who was in the team, took timely action and rescued Muthuvel, which saved his life.
While the driver of the tractor escaped in the vicinity of darkness, the police took Muthuvel to a private hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment for his fractured leg.
The Melattur police registered a case and are searching for the gang.
The police found that the local gangs were in the habit of smuggling sand by two-wheelers and tractors during the late hours from the riverbed and storing it in secluded places for illegal sale. The police have intensified the night vigil.