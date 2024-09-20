SSI drowns while rescuing son, dog in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A special sub-inspector (SSI) drowned in the GA canal while attempting to rescue his son who fell into it on Thursday.

P Raja (56), SSI at BDDS team and used to be posted at the Big Temple went to the GA canal along with his son Rahul and daughter Lavanya along with their pet dog.

When Rahul was bathing the dog, they got stuck and Raja got down into the canal to rescue them, but was washed away. On hearing the alarm, the public rescued Rahul and the dog but they could not trace Raja.

Subsequently, Thanjavur fire and rescue personnel searched for the missing Raja. Later, they found the body of Raja at Kandithampattu.

Kallaperambur police registered a case and are investigating.