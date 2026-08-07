SSF responded to 308 complaints in one week

CHENNAI: The Singappen Special Force (SSF) of the Tamil Nadu Police responded to 308 complaints related to the safety of women and children across the State during the week from July 31 to August 6, reinforcing its focus on prompt intervention, preventive policing and community outreach.
According to a press release issued by the Office of the Director General of Police, SSF field units facilitated the registration of 16 criminal cases during the period.
The teams also traced three missing women and three missing children, ensuring their safe restoration to their families.
As part of its preventive initiatives, the SSF conducted 3,402 awareness programmes for school and college students, members of the public and migrant workers.
The force also carried out surveillance and preventive patrolling at 11,560 identified vulnerable locations across Tamil Nadu.
The release said SSF teams rescued and rehabilitated six persons with intellectual disabilities, prevented two child marriages and facilitated the re-enrolment of 62 school dropout children into educational institutions during the week.
The force responded to incidents reported in Chennai, Tambaram, Dharmapuri, Tirunelveli, Sivagangai, Madurai, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruppur, Mayiladuthurai, Kanyakumari and Karur.
Police said the interventions led to the registration of cases under relevant provisions of law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The SSF also ensured the rescue of vulnerable victims, prevented child marriages, and secured the arrest and judicial remand of the accused in the reported cases.
The police said the prompt response by SSF teams reflects the force's commitment to protecting women and children, providing immediate assistance to victims and ensuring effective legal action against offenders across the State.