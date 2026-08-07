SSF responded to 308 complaints in one week

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Director General of Police, SSF field units facilitated the registration of 16 criminal cases during the period.

The teams also traced three missing women and three missing children, ensuring their safe restoration to their families.

As part of its preventive initiatives, the SSF conducted 3,402 awareness programmes for school and college students, members of the public and migrant workers.

The force also carried out surveillance and preventive patrolling at 11,560 identified vulnerable locations across Tamil Nadu.