SSF rescues 13 workers confined from a Tirupur clothes unit

CHENNAI: The Singappen Special Force (SSF) has attended to 283 complaints and traced three missing women and 13 missing children between October 1 and 8, police said.
The force rescued four persons with intellectual disabilities and facilitated rehabilitation support, and helped 45 school dropout children to re-enrol in educational institutions.
Among the notable interventions, on October 5 in Ramanathapuram, the SSF received information through its helpline 1091 that a 65-year-old man had sexually harassed and threatened two sisters, aged 13, while they were returning from school.
The SSF assisted in lodging a complaint and a POCSO case was registered at the Mudukulathur AWPS.
On October 8 in Tirupur district, the SSF rescued 13 people, including a boy, three girls and six men, who had been working for over a year at Alagar Ironing and Packing Shop owned by Sivakumar without wages and were not allowed to return home.
The children were handed over to a shelter home through the Child Welfare Committee and three accused were arrested and remanded.
In Tenkasi district, during a school awareness programme, the SSF was informed about a Class 4 girl who had not attended school for two months.
The team found her father, who is intellectually disabled, had kept her confined in a single room. The girl was rescued and sent to a shelter home, while the father was admitted to Tenkasi Government Headquarters Hospital for treatment.
In Tirunelveli on October 8, the SSF helped a 21-year-old graduate who was in severe mental distress after her and her younger sister's Instagram photos were allegedly morphed and obscene messages were sent to them.
Counselling was provided, and a case was registered at Kalakadu Police Station.