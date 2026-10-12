SSF rescues 13 workers confined from a Tirupur clothes unit

The force rescued four persons with intellectual disabilities and facilitated rehabilitation support, and helped 45 school dropout children to re-enrol in educational institutions.

Among the notable interventions, on October 5 in Ramanathapuram, the SSF received information through its helpline 1091 that a 65-year-old man had sexually harassed and threatened two sisters, aged 13, while they were returning from school.

The SSF assisted in lodging a complaint and a POCSO case was registered at the Mudukulathur AWPS.