Tamil Nadu

SSF rescues 13 workers confined from a Tirupur clothes unit

The SSF assisted in lodging a complaint and a POCSO case was registered at the Mudukulathur AWPS.
Singappen Special Force
Singappen Special Force
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Singappen Special Force (SSF) has attended to 283 complaints and traced three missing women and 13 missing children between October 1 and 8, police said.

The force rescued four persons with intellectual disabilities and facilitated rehabilitation support, and helped 45 school dropout children to re-enrol in educational institutions.

Among the notable interventions, on October 5 in Ramanathapuram, the SSF received information through its helpline 1091 that a 65-year-old man had sexually harassed and threatened two sisters, aged 13, while they were returning from school.

The SSF assisted in lodging a complaint and a POCSO case was registered at the Mudukulathur AWPS.

On October 8 in Tirupur district, the SSF rescued 13 people, including a boy, three girls and six men, who had been working for over a year at Alagar Ironing and Packing Shop owned by Sivakumar without wages and were not allowed to return home.

The children were handed over to a shelter home through the Child Welfare Committee and three accused were arrested and remanded.

In Tenkasi district, during a school awareness programme, the SSF was informed about a Class 4 girl who had not attended school for two months.

The team found her father, who is intellectually disabled, had kept her confined in a single room. The girl was rescued and sent to a shelter home, while the father was admitted to Tenkasi Government Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

In Tirunelveli on October 8, the SSF helped a 21-year-old graduate who was in severe mental distress after her and her younger sister's Instagram photos were allegedly morphed and obscene messages were sent to them.

Counselling was provided, and a case was registered at Kalakadu Police Station.

Tirupur
Rescue
Workers
Singappen special force
Clothes unit
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