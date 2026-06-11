SSF is a preventive and proactive force; aims to create safe environment for women, says IGP

CHENNAI: The head of Singappen Special Force (SSF), Inspector General of Police (IGP), K Bhavaneeswari, on Wednesday said that the force will be a dedicated unit focused on preventive and proactive action on women's safety.
"SSF's important objective is to create a safe environment for women and children. The force will be stationed around workplaces, educational institutions and other locations where women gather, to instil confidence. Even cyber and mental harassment faced by women will be addressed," the IGP said.
SSF personnel will coordinate with other government departments and will also create awareness about women's safety, she said. "At present, 70 teams are already functioning. All districts and Commissionerates have SSF teams. In Chennai, there are 12 teams. In future, 270 teams will operate," the IGP said.
The head of SSF clarified that the force will not have investigative powers, and for now, the existing police helplines will be used. About 49 drones have been sanctioned for exclusive use by the force, and the personnel will be trained to use them effectively in policing after procurement.
Apart from drones, the SSF personnel will also don body-worn cameras for reporting unsafe environments, monitoring safe journeys and facilitating real-time coordination. A centralised control room equipped with a video wall and video conferencing facilities has also been approved.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched the SSF on Tuesday and announced that Rs 354 crore will be allotted in the first phase and that about 2,500 personnel will be inducted into the special unit in the future.
The Tamil Nadu government issued a GO (Government Order) detailing the operational structure of the Singappen Special Force across the State and the expenditure breakdown.
According to the order, the force will comprise 270 field units covering all police subdivisions and ranges. The all-women force will include 540 Sub-Inspectors and 1,620 personnel of other ranks. At district and city headquarters, 49 Inspectors, 98 Sub-Inspectors and 196 Grade-II Constables will be deployed.
A dedicated SSF Headquarters Control Room and additional personnel for the State Police Master Control Room have also been sanctioned. In all, 2,545 posts have been created, including 2,538 executive and 7 ministerial staff.