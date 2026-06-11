SSF is a preventive and proactive force; aims to create safe environment for women, says IGP

"SSF's important objective is to create a safe environment for women and children. The force will be stationed around workplaces, educational institutions and other locations where women gather, to instil confidence. Even cyber and mental harassment faced by women will be addressed," the IGP said.

SSF personnel will coordinate with other government departments and will also create awareness about women's safety, she said. "At present, 70 teams are already functioning. All districts and Commissionerates have SSF teams. In Chennai, there are 12 teams. In future, 270 teams will operate," the IGP said.

The head of SSF clarified that the force will not have investigative powers, and for now, the existing police helplines will be used. About 49 drones have been sanctioned for exclusive use by the force, and the personnel will be trained to use them effectively in policing after procurement.