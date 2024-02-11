SS Sivasankar suspects omnibus operators behind protest at KCBT

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Sunday accused the omnibus operators of instigating the protest at Kilambakkam bus terminus to regain the passenger share lost to the transport corporation.

"For the last two days, some passengers have been protesting during mid-night citing lack of bus services. After midnight, about 200 people are coming to the Kilambakkam terminus to create a problem. It is being done with ulterior motives," he alleged after inspecting the omnibus idle parking facility at Mudichur and Kilambakkam terminus along with CMDA minister P K Sekarbabu.

He said that the lack of bus services at Kilambakkam has cropped up when the omnibus issues are going on. Accusing some omni bus operators of creating a wrong impression that the bus services have been revived at Koyambedu, he said that the Madras High Court has allowed the operation of the omnibuses from garages around Koyambedu and pick up passengers at Surapattu and Porur.

"While they are spreading wrong information that omnibuses have started operating from Koyambedu, I doubt whether they are instigating the protest by saying that less number bus services at Kilambakkam to lure passengers to their services," he said, stating that the transport corporations have seen steep increase in the number of passengers travelling by reserving their seats during the Pongal festival season.

"This year, during the Pongal festival, over two lakh passengers booked their tickets compared to 1.20 lakh passengers last year. Moreover, the total number of passengers travelling has also gone up and they travelled without any hassle," he said.

Sivasankar said that for the last two days, the transport corporation had operated 495 buses and 610 buses additionally during the night considering the passenger requirement. He said that beyond 11.30 pm, the bus services were always less even when the bus operation was at Koyambedu.

Minister Sekarbabu said that omni-bus parking facility would be ready by April end.

"The parking facility which is spread across five acres can accommodate 150 buses at a time. The project is executed at Rs 27 crore. It will have a dormitory facility for 300 persons, toilets, office space, eateries and other essential infrastructures," he said.