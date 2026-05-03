SRPC seeks Centre's intervention in FDG cost dispute

The issue was discussed at the 57th SRPC meeting held on March 17, 2026, following deliberations at the 54th Technical Coordination Committee meeting on March 16. With stakeholders unable to arrive at a consensus, the forum decided to refer the matter to the Centre for a broader consultation and final decision.

The dispute centres on whether the cost incurred for FGD systems, particularly in plants now exempted under revised environmental norms, should be passed on to consumers through tariffs or absorbed by generating companies.

The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), in a communication dated March 5, 2026, flagged concerns over the financial implications of implementing FGDs in exempted categories. The utility pointed out that allowing such expenditure as a tariff pass-through would burden consumers without delivering proportional environmental benefits. Conversely, disallowing cost recovery would adversely impact the financial viability of power generators due to sunk investments.