SRMU members protest in Southern Railway headquarters, Moore Market Complex against new pension scheme

CHENNAI: Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) organised a protest in Southern Railway headquarters and Moore Market Complex against the new pension scheme.

The railway employees who joined after January 1, 2004 were enrolled under the New Pension Scheme.

The employees said that this has adversely affected the lives and future of the employees which has been condemned and opposed by SRMU since inception.

The employees demand to abolish the scheme and bring back the old pension scheme.

The employees who already joined the railways are affected due to this and the social security which the pensioners must enjoy is also getting affected, they added.