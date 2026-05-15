SRM’s Harini Ravi co-convenor of FICCI Tamil Nadu Education Panel

Verghese said, “Harini represents a new generation of education leadership. Her insight into the evolving student ecosystem and emphasis on meaningful industry-academia engagement will be a valuable addition to the FICCI Tamil Nadu Education Panel’s initiatives in higher education.”

Expressing her gratitude for the appointment, Harini said that it was an important time for education, “where collaboration, innovation and industry exposure can truly shape better opportunities for students. I’m looking forward to working with the panel and contributing in every way I can”.