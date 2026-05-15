SRM’s Harini Ravi co-convenor of FICCI Tamil Nadu Education Panel

CHENNAI: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Tamil Nadu State Council has appointed Harini Ravi, director, SRM Group, as the co-convenor of the TN education panel for 2026-28.
The announcement was made during the FICCI Tamil Nadu Higher Education Summit 2026 by Ashok G Verghese, co-chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council.
Harini Ravi represents a dynamic new generation of leadership in the education sector, bringing with her a strong vision for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, student-centric growth, and future-ready education ecosystems. Her appointment reflects FICCI Tamil Nadu’s continued commitment to engaging progressive leaders who can contribute meaningfully to the advancement of higher education in the state and beyond.
Over the years, Harini has been actively involved in initiatives focused on academic excellence, institutional growth, innovation-driven learning, and strengthening engagement between academia and industry. In her new role as co-convenor, she will work alongside key stakeholders in driving impactful dialogues, collaborative initiatives, policy discussions, and strategic engagements aimed at strengthening TN’s education ecosystem.
Verghese said, “Harini represents a new generation of education leadership. Her insight into the evolving student ecosystem and emphasis on meaningful industry-academia engagement will be a valuable addition to the FICCI Tamil Nadu Education Panel’s initiatives in higher education.”
Expressing her gratitude for the appointment, Harini said that it was an important time for education, “where collaboration, innovation and industry exposure can truly shape better opportunities for students. I’m looking forward to working with the panel and contributing in every way I can”.