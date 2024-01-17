SRLDC says TANGEDCO may face power shortage till June

CHENNAI: With the state's power demand expected to touch a record high of 20,900 MW in April this year, Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre's Resource Adequacy Assessment on power demand revealed a round-the-clock shortage of 1,500 MW for Tamil Nadu for the January to June period this year.

However, TANGEDCO officials said they have made arrangements to procure power to overcome the deficit during non-solar hours.

According to the Load Generation Balance Report 2024, the state would be in power surplus during the daytime with solar power generation while facing a deficit in the evening peak hours.

The state's power requirement would go up to 20,900 MW in April 2024 during the solar hours. As per the report, the power demand will come down to 19,900 MW in the evening peak but the state faces a deficit of 1983 MW with availability standing at 17,917 MW.

The SRLDC's assessment report which was based on the load forecast and generation availability, has predicted best and worst-case scenarios for the state based on the availability and unavailability of the upcoming 800 MW North Chennai Stage 3 Thermal Power Station.

Considering the availability of 800 MW NCTPS Stage 3 and power purchase in the best-case scenario, the average power purchase would be 1000 MW and the maximum shortage would be 2,800 MW in June.

In the worst-case scenario, the average power shortage would be 3,800 MW to 4,000 MW if the NCTPS III plant was not commissioned. "Around 1,500 MW shortage is always visible during worst case and best case entire period, round the clock, " the report said.

A senior TANGEDCO official said that the state would not face any power shortage as it already had made arrangements for power procurement during the non-solar hours.

"Moreover, the SRLDC has prepared the report based on the assumption of 10 per cent growth over last year. But we are expecting much less demand. We will be able to meet the demand through the power procurement arrangement, " the official noted.