Srivilliputtur court sentences 4 men to 7-year imprisonment for murder

MADURAI: Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Srivilliputtur of Virudhunagar district on Tuesday convicted four men on charges of beating a 48-year-old man to death and sentenced each of them to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, K Rajkumar (29) of Watrap, P Pandi (30), S Lingaraj alias Lingam (27) and S Vanaraja (24) of the same locality were accused of committing such a crime. G Mari, farm labourer, Watrap, was beaten to death by those four men accused in the case. The incident occurred on May 9 in 2017 after Mari reprimanded those four accused for eve teasing his daughter. Watrap police filed a case and arrested those four men. Chief Judicial Magistrate M Breetha after cross examining witnesses in the case, found those four guilty of such crime and pronounced the sentence.