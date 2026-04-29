Srirangam: Two held for hurling petrol bombs

It is said that on the night of April 27, three youths who were identified as Balapriyan (19), Manikandan (20) and Praveen (20) from JJ Nagar near Panchakarai in Srirangam were standing in front of the house of Gunasekaran (21) suspiciously.

Subsequently, Gunasekaran was asked to leave the place, and this triggered an altercation between Gunasekaran and the trio, which turned into a scuffle between them. Elders who noticed it pacified them, and the three youths left the place.