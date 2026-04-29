Srirangam: Two held for hurling petrol bombs

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police registered cases against three youth and arrested two of them for hurling petrol bombs at a house in Srirangam after a verbal altercation in the late hours of Tuesday.
It is said that on the night of April 27, three youths who were identified as Balapriyan (19), Manikandan (20) and Praveen (20) from JJ Nagar near Panchakarai in Srirangam were standing in front of the house of Gunasekaran (21) suspiciously.
Subsequently, Gunasekaran was asked to leave the place, and this triggered an altercation between Gunasekaran and the trio, which turned into a scuffle between them. Elders who noticed it pacified them, and the three youths left the place.
On Tuesday at around 3,30 am, the three youths came to the house of Gunasekaran with petrol bombs and hurled fire at the house, and the fire broke out through the door. When Gunasekaran came out, the trio had reportedly threatened him with dire consequences.
Later, Gunasekaran lodged a complaint with the Srirangam police, who registered a case against the three and arrested Balapriyan and Manikandan on Wednesday.
A search is on for Praveen as police have launched further investigations.