Srirangam to send Aadi seer to Srivilliputhur temple on August 13

TIRUCHY: The annual holy ‘seer’ (ceremonial gift offerings) from Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple was displayed on Wednesday and would be dispatched by Thursday morning to Srivilliputhur Andal temple ahead of the Aadi pooram car festival scheduled on August 14.
According to Srirangam temple official sources, the divine gifts from Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple used to be sent every year ahead of the ‘Aadi Pooram’ festival, and the car festival would be held simultaneously.
The gifts containing ‘pattu vastram’, garlands, fruits, turmeric, kumkum, sandal and dry fruits that were scheduled to be sent to the Srivilliputhur temple were displayed at Renga Vilas Mandapam for the devotees. Later, the gifts were taken in a procession around all the veedhis in the temple premises.
The gifts from Srirangam temple would reach Srivilliputhur by Thursday afternoon, and the delegates, headed by Srirangam temple Joint Commissioner (HR and CE) Siva Ramkumar, would present them to the temple.
As per tradition, Andal in Srivilliputhur would be wearing the vasthram presented by the Srirangam temple when the goddess goes in a procession on Friday (August 14) in view of the Aadi Pooram car festival.