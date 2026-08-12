Srirangam to send Aadi seer to Srivilliputhur temple on August 13

According to Srirangam temple official sources, the divine gifts from Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple used to be sent every year ahead of the ‘Aadi Pooram’ festival, and the car festival would be held simultaneously.

The gifts containing ‘pattu vastram’, garlands, fruits, turmeric, kumkum, sandal and dry fruits that were scheduled to be sent to the Srivilliputhur temple were displayed at Renga Vilas Mandapam for the devotees. Later, the gifts were taken in a procession around all the veedhis in the temple premises.