Srirangam temple set for clean, safe ‘pragaram’ as shop removal operations begin

TIRUCHY: Walking through some of the magnificent pragarams (corridors) of Srirangam temple, with intricate sculptures adorning the walkways, you might wonder whether we are at a temple or a shopping complex as most of the space is occupied by sellers.

The temple authorities are finally cracking down against such shops, which also pose safety risks during times of emergencies.

Acting on the court’s direction to remove 33 shops functioning in the Srirangam temple premises, they began the eviction by removing two of them on Saturday.

The shops have been functioning near Ranga Vilas Mandapam in South Gopuram of Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam reportedly for more than 50 years. However, the temple administration asked the shop owners to move from the spot for safety reasons and also because they were obstructing the visibility of the temple. However, the shopkeepers failed to move from the spot and challenged the temple orders in court.

The temple officials referred to the fire incident in Madurai Meenakshi temple due to the crowded shops on the premises and sought the court to direct the shopkeepers to move from the spot.

Recently, the court had ordered in favour of the temple administration and asked the shopkeepers to move from the spot. Based on the order, the temple authorities sent individual communication to shopkeepers and asked them to relocate before Friday.

After the shopkeepers failed to move out on their own, temple authorities on Saturday commenced the removal of the shops from the Ranga Vilas Mandapam in the presence of the police and HR&CE officials.

Officials said that they could remove only two shops on Saturday and letters were served for removal of other shops. If they failed to move within a couple of days, the shops would be sealed by the temple administration, the officials said.