Srirangam SSI, cop suspended for duty rules violations

TIRUCHY: A Special Sub-inspector and a head constable attached to Srirangam police station were suspended for being lethargic while on duty on Tuesday.

Sources said that SSI Tamilarasan was deputed on patrolling duty in Srirangam on Monday late hours and the Assistant Commissioner Nivetha Lakshmi who was on inspection found that Tamilarasan was under the influence of alcohol and she took the information to the City Commissioner of Police N Kamini who issued a suspension order to Tamilarasan.

Similarly, the head constable Manikandan who was on duty at Kollidam checkpost was not available during the inspection by the Assistant Commissioner Nivetha Lakshmi and he was also suspended by the Commissioner of Police.