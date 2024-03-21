Srirangam police hunt for 35-year-old man for sexually abusing minor girl

TIRUCHY: Srirangam All Women police are searching for a 35 year old man who had reportedly sexually abused a 12-year-old girl. On March 17, the particular girl was playing in front of the house and a 35-year-old relative had reportedly kidnapped her and sexually abused her and she managed to escape from him.

Since the girl suffered injuries, she passed on the information to her parents who had lodged a complaint with the Srirangam All Women police who registered a case under various IPC sections including Pocso Act and are searching for the accused. Meanwhile, the social welfare department officials conducted an inquiry and advised to undergo counseling.