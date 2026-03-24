Sriperumbudur-Navalur highway widening endangers Vengadu residents

To address the growing traffic problem, the SIPCOT authorities requested the State Highways Department to widen the road. Following this request, officials conducted a preliminary study and found that to facilitate the expansion, several residential structures along the highway would have to be cleared.

Most of the affected houses are in Vengadu village, and officials say many of these houses were constructed on government poramboke land and water body encroachments.

As part of the process, the State Highways Department and the Kancheepuram District Revenue department have begun surveying the area to identify the encroachments.