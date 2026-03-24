Sriperumbudur-Navalur highway widening endangers Vengadu residents

CHENNAI: The livelihood of hundreds of families in Vengadu village, under Sriperumbudur Panchayat Union, is uncertain following the proposed road widening project on the Sriperumbudur-Navalur State Highway.
Vengadu village has more than 2,000 houses with an estimated population of around 10,000 residents. The SIPCOT industrial estate at Pillaipakkam is located close to Vengadu.
Heavy vehicles transporting goods to and from these factories regularly use the Sriperumbudur-Navalur State Highway. However, the road is narrow, leading to frequent traffic congestion. The movement of container lorries and vehicles carrying factory workers is often affected due to bottlenecks along the route.
To address the growing traffic problem, the SIPCOT authorities requested the State Highways Department to widen the road. Following this request, officials conducted a preliminary study and found that to facilitate the expansion, several residential structures along the highway would have to be cleared.
Most of the affected houses are in Vengadu village, and officials say many of these houses were constructed on government poramboke land and water body encroachments.
As part of the process, the State Highways Department and the Kancheepuram District Revenue department have begun surveying the area to identify the encroachments.
However, the residents said that many families have been living in the area for nearly five decades and now face uncertainty over their future if the houses are removed. They have requested the district administration to provide alternative housing before any eviction takes place.
Karthikeyan, a resident of Vengadu, pointed out that the surrounding industrial development has already put pressure on their neighbourhood, including concerns about groundwater quality due to industrial discharge. He added that while development projects are necessary, rehabilitation plans for long-time residents must be clearly addressed.
District revenue officials said that the land in question belongs to the government and includes water body areas that have been encroached upon over the years. According to officials, the number of houses in the area has gradually increased beyond the original settlements.
Authorities said a detailed verification is currently underway to determine how many families have been residing there for several years. Officials added that genuine long-term residents from economically weaker sections may be considered for alternative accommodation, while those who own other properties but have encroached on government land may not be eligible.
The survey and assessment process is still ongoing, and officials said further decisions regarding the road expansion and rehabilitation measures will be taken after the study is completed.