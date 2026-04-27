Sridhar Vembu calls on Indian diaspora to return, flags shifting US sentiment

In an open letter addressed to “brothers and sisters from Bharat”, Vembu recalled his own journey to the US nearly four decades ago and acknowledged the opportunities it offered to Indian professionals. “America was good to us. For that we must remain grateful, gratitude is our Bharatiya way,” he wrote.

At the same time, he pointed to what he described as a perceptible shift in attitudes within sections of American society. “A significant number of Americans… believe that Indians ‘take away’ American jobs and our success… was unfairly earned,” he said, cautioning that such views could shape the environment in the years ahead.