Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp leader murder in Gummidipoondi triggers unrest; six arrested

Police said that six people, including two women, all from the same family, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The deceased, Kanna alias Sivakumar (42), was the administrative committee leader in the camp, where more than 3,000 persons reside. Probe revealed that the gang rounded up Sivakumar when he was on a walk and repeatedly attacked him with weapons and fled the scene.

Other residents rushed to Sivakumar's aid and rushed him to the Ponneri GH and later to the Tiruvallur GH, where he was declared dead on arrival.