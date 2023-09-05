Sri Lankan Tamil in special prison camp attacks staff, booked

TIRUCHY: Sri Lankan Tamil inmate from the special camp prison here had reportedly assaulted a prison staff with a steel rod and a case was registered against him on Monday.

It was learnt that R Anandaraja alias Lokesh (42), a Sri Lankan Tamil inmate at Special Camp prison had picked up a quarrel with the prison staff Durai demanding his release. Lokesh claimed that his punishment period was completed and he be released at the earliest.

However, Durai told him that he has not received any information from his higher officials regarding his release. This reply prompted an argument between Durai and Lokesh. All of a sudden, Lokesh grabbed a steel rod and attacked Durai in which he sustained an injury.

Based on the complaint by Durai, Inspector Balakrishnan of the KK Nagar police station registered a case against Lokesh and started formal investigations.

It may be noted that there is a similar case pending against Lokesh at Vadipatti in Madurai district.