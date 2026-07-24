Sri Lankan Tamil held in foiled bid to escape

RAMESWARAM: A Sri Lankan refugee was arrested by the Q Branch police for allegedly attempting to leave India illegally by boat from the Thangachimadam coast to Sri Lanka. Q Branch police detained Muruga alias Sellakili (30), found under suspicious circumstances near the Thanneer Ootru beach.
He was staying at the Coimbatore refugee camp and had several criminal cases, including theft and attempt to murder, registered at police stations in Madurai, Coimbatore and other places.
He had allegedly travelled from Madurai to the Thangachimadam coast with plans to illegally reach Sri Lanka by boat and then travel onwards to another country.