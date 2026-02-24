Sri Lankan Navy seizes 685 kg of sea cucumbers

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy personnel seized 685 kg of processed sea cucumbers that were being smuggled in a plastic boat in Sri Lankan waters.
Smuggling of various items, including beedi leaves, beedi bundles, ganja, turmeric, cardamom and medicines, to Sri Lanka continues through the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi sea route.
The Sri Lankan Navy personnel engaged in patrol duty in the Kalpitiya estuary area intercepted a plastic boat and conducted checks. They seized 685 kg of processed sea cucumbers that the government has banned.
One Sri Lankan national has been arrested, and an inquiry is under way. It is said that the contraband might have been smuggled from the coastal areas of Thoothukudi or Dhanushkodi to Sri Lanka.