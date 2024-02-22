Begin typing your search...

Sri Lankan Navy detains five from T’kudi for smuggling beedi leaves

After arresting them, two tonnes of beedi leaves were seized from a boat, sources said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Feb 2024 11:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-21 23:16:15.0  )
 Representative image

MADURAI: Five persons, who belong to Thoothukudi, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday evening on charges of smuggling beedi leaves. After arresting them, two tonnes of beedi leaves were seized from a boat, sources said.

Those arrested have been identified as V Ashwin (18) of Inigo Nagar, Abiston (18) of the same locality, M Godway (18) of Lourdhammalpuram, M Dijo (24) of Tsunami Colony, Siluvaipatti and P Maria Anthony (21) of Inigo Nagar. The detainees were in custody of the Navy camp in Kalapatti, Sri Lanka.

DTNEXT Bureau

