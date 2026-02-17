Sri Lankan Navy detains 24 fishermen; villages warn of poll boycott

PUDUCHERRY: The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended two mechanised boats from Karaikal along with 24 fishermen in the early hours of Sunday, alleging that they had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line, as members of the fishermen community warned of boycotting the upcoming elections if immediate steps were not taken to secure their release.
A mechanised boat owned by Jagan of Kilinjalmedu had 14 fishermen on board — Arumugam, Ilangovan, Karthik Raja, Suriyaneshan, Tamilvelan, Rudran Asaithambi, Ayyappan, Krishnaraj, Deepan Raj, Praveen, Dayalan, Kabilan and Mugilan. They set sail from the Karaikal fishing harbour on February 15.
Another boat owned by Prakash Vaithiyalingam of Kasakudimedhu had 10 fishermen on board — Mohan, Chinnaiyan, Karthika, Arun, Rathina Vadivel, K Mugilan, Dharan, Yadhavan, Ambalavanan and Sabarinathan. They were put out to sea from the Karaikal fishing harbour on February 12.
The two boats were reportedly fishing southeast of Kodikkarai in the early hours of Sunday when Sri Lankan Navy personnel detained them, stating that they had crossed the maritime boundary. The boats and fishermen were taken to Sri Lanka.
Fishermen’s representatives from Kasakudimedhu and Kilinjalmedu met the District Collector and the Puducherry Chief Minister on Sunday, seeking steps to secure the release of the fishermen and boats.
The detention has caused anxiety in the two fishing villages. Relatives of the fishermen gathered and appealed to the Union and State governments to take immediate action for their release. Some members of the community warned that they would boycott the upcoming elections if the fishermen were not released.