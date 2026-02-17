Sri Lankan Navy detains 24 fishermen; villages warn of poll boycott

Another boat owned by Prakash Vaithiyalingam of Kasakudimedhu had 10 fishermen on board — Mohan, Chinnaiyan, Karthika, Arun, Rathina Vadivel, K Mugilan, Dharan, Yadhavan, Ambalavanan and Sabarinathan. They were put out to sea from the Karaikal fishing harbour on February 12.

The two boats were reportedly fishing southeast of Kodikkarai in the early hours of Sunday when Sri Lankan Navy personnel detained them, stating that they had crossed the maritime boundary. The boats and fishermen were taken to Sri Lanka.