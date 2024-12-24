Sri Lankan Navy detains 16 more TN fishermen near Neduntheevu

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 16 Tamil Nadu fishermen, alleging them of fishing beyond the maritime boundary.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the fishermen were detained near Neduntheevu, and their two fishing boats were also seized by the authorities.

The report also added that the fishermen are being taken to the Kangesan Port Navy Camp for further questioning.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Sri Lankan Navy chased away more than 1,500 fishermen from Rameshwaram, who ventured into the sea on more than 300 boats after a five-day break.

The fishermen were in the middle of the sea when Lankan Navy personnel on six patrol boats intercepted them. They allegedly destroyed more than 10 fishing nets and forced the fishermen to return to the shore.





(With inputs from Bureau)