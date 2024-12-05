Begin typing your search...

    Sri Lankan navy detains 14 more Tamil Nadu fishermen near Katchatheevu

    The fishermen along with their two boats, were detained for allegedly crossing the maritime border and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

    5 Dec 2024 9:13 AM IST
    Representative Image (ANI)

    CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan navy has arrested fourteen fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, while fishing near Katchatheevu.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the fishermen along with their two boats, were detained for allegedly crossing the maritime border and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

    The fishermen reported that the Sri Lankan Navy severely attacked them and damaged their fishing nets and GPS equipment.

    They also claimed that their boats were deliberately rammed by the Navy, causing further damage.

    As of now, more than 75 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, with 32 currently in judicial custody.

