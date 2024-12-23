Sri Lankan navy damages nets, chases away 1,500 TN fishermen

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy allegedly damaged fishing nets and chased away more than 1,500 fishermen from Rameshwaram, who ventured into the sea on more than 300 boats after a five-day break.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the fishermen were in the middle of the sea when Lankan Navy personnel on six patrol boats intercepted them. They allegedly destroyed more than 10 fishing nets and forced the fishermen to return to the shore.

As a result, the fishermen returned to shore with only a few fish. It may be noted that no formal complaints have been registered by the fishermen with the Fisheries Department or the Indian Coast Guard.