Sri Lankan Navy attacks Tamil Nadu fishermen, boat sinks near Kodiyakarai

TIRUCHY: Karaikal fishermen rescued a group of four fishers from Nagapattinam who were stranded in the mid sea after their boat had sunk when a Sri Lankan naval vessel had reportedly hit their mechanised boat off coast Kodiyakarai.

It is said four fishermen- K Sakthivel (40), R Devaraj (32), S Karthikeyan (42) and C Sathish (36) all from Tsunami Colony in Nagapattinam ventured for fishing on September 9 in a boat (IND TN 06 MO 1507) owned by M Dharman from Tsunami Colony.

According to Thanthi TV, the fishermen from Serudiyur village in the Nagapattinam district were attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy and their boat sank in the impact leaving the fishermen struggling for life in the mid sea at around 5 pm.

On seeing them, a crew of Karaikal fishermen rushed and rescued them. They were brought Karaikal on Wednesday early hours.

On the arrival, the fishermen said that they lost around 600 kgs of nets a GPS, a walkie-talkie, four cell phones and other equipment’s.

They were also taken to the Nagapattinam GH for treatment.

Further investigations are on.

