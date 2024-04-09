Sri Lankan Navy attacks Rameswaram fishermen near Katchatheevu

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday allegdly attacks fishermen from Rameswaram with Knives and iron rods and damaged their fishing nets by cutting them. Four were injured in this attack and are being treated in a private hospital.

According to the reports, more than 1500 fishermen in more than100 boats from Rameswaram had gone for fishing on Sunday. While fishing near the Katchatheevu, the Sri Lankan navy patrolling in the boats suddenly attacked the fishermen with iron rods.

Regarding the attack by the SL Navy, the officials of the Fisheries Department and the Central and State Intelligence Division met the injured and made an investigation.