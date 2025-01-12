Sri Lankan Navy arrests 8 Tamil Nadu fishermen near Neduntheevu

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested eight fishermen from Rameswaram allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing near Neduntheevu.

Along with the arrests, the Navy also seized two of the fishermen’s fishing boats, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated by Sri Lankan authorities.

Upon hearing the news, fishermen from Rameswaram have urged both the central and state governments to take immediate action to secure the release of their fellow fishermen.