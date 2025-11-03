Sri Lankan Navy arrests 35 Nagapattinam, Ramnad fishers; seize 3 boats

CHENNAI: In yet another incident highlighting the continuing tensions over fishing rights in the Palk Strait, 35 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Monday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

According to official sources, the arrests took place around the northern Jaffna district's Kankesanthurai area, when naval patrol vessels intercepted three mechanised boats belonging to Indian fishermen.

All three boats were seized along with the fishing gear. Of those detained, 31 fishermen are residents of Nagapattinam district and had set sail from Akkaraipettai and Thopputhurai fishing harbours on Sunday evening.

The remaining four fishermen hailed from Ramanathapuram district.

They were reportedly engaged in deep-sea fishing when the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted them, claiming they had violated maritime boundaries.

Initial reports indicated that the detained fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai port in northern Sri Lanka for questioning. They are likely to be produced before a local court once the necessary documentation and preliminary inquiries are completed.

The seized boats and equipment have been handed over to the fisheries department in Jaffna for further legal proceedings.

News of the arrest has sparked anxiety among the fishing community in Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram.

The families of the detained fishermen have appealed to both the Tamil Nadu and Union governments to intervene urgently for their release.

Fishermen's associations have condemned the repeated arrests, urging diplomatic talks between New Delhi and Colombo to ensure a permanent solution to the recurring maritime conflict.

Fishermen's union representatives pointed out that rough seas and poor navigation facilities often push fishing boats close to the IMBL, resulting in inadvertent crossings. They demanded that the Centre expedite efforts to retrieve the fishermen and their boats, and renew bilateral talks to delineate clear fishing rights and promote joint patrolling.