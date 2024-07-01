Sri Lankan Navy arrests 25 Tamil Nadu fishermen, seizes four boats

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 25 fishermen from Tamil Nadu for crossing the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in their territorial waters.

According to Daily Thanthi, the Lankan Navy intercepted the fishermen while they were fishing near Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu islands and arrested them. Their four boats have been seized, too.

The arrested fishermen have been taken to the Kankesanthurai port for interrogation.

With this, the total number of such arrests have gone up to more than 190 this year.

The majority of these incidents happen in the Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka’s northern tip, which is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Sri Lanka Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats for illegally entering Sri Lanka’s territorial waters.

(With PTI inputs)