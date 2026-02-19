Sri Lankan Navy arrests 22 TN fishermen near Katchatheevu

Four mechanised boats used by the fishermen were also seized.

According to fisheries department sources, the fishermen hailed from Rameswaram and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district. They had ventured into the sea on Wednesday night in four boats for routine fishing operations.

The arrests took place in the early hours of Thursday near Katchatheevu, a small islet in the Palk Strait that has long been a sensitive issue between India and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan naval personnel reportedly intercepted the boats while the fishermen were engaged in fishing activities and accused them of crossing the maritime boundary.

The 22 fishermen were taken into custody and escorted to the Mannar naval camp for further questioning.

The incident has triggered anxiety and distress among fishing communities in coastal Tamil Nadu, particularly in Rameswaram and Mandapam, where families anxiously await updates on their detained relatives.

Repeated arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy over allegations of poaching and boundary violations have become a persistent issue, straining livelihoods and diplomatic ties.