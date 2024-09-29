Sri Lankan Navy arrests 17 fishermen from Rameswaram

CHENNAI: Seventeen fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in its territorial waters, on Saturday.

They were allegedly arrested while fishing near the Neduntheevu (Delft Island), said a Daily Thanthi report.

After detaining the fishermen and seizing their boats and catch, the Lankan navy personnel destroyed their nets, said the report, adding that the men are being questioned at the Kankesanthurai naval base.

The number of such detentions has gone up drastically in the recent period. Putting an end to it was part of the three demands put forth by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27.

On Monday, Stalin also urged the Union External Affairs Ministry to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy and recover their boats.