Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Karaikal fishermen

KARIKAL: A fishing boat from Karaikal and 12 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy early Sunday morning for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary and fishing.
The mechanised boat belongs to Vadivel of Kilinjalmedu in the Karaikal district. Pradeep, Arut Selvam, Viman, Madan and Niswanthan from Tirupattinam, Saminathan from Kilinjalmedu, Sanjay from Kottucherry Medu, and Jaiveeran, Vignesh, Karthi and Tamilvaanan of Samanthapettai in Nagapattinam, had set out for fishing from Karaikal on Saturday.
While they were fishing near Sri Lankan waters early Sunday morning, the Sri Lankan Navy alleged that they had crossed the boundary, seized the boat and arrested all 12 fishermen on board.
Following this, fishermen submitted a representation to the fishermen village panchayat leaders. They, in turn, have urged the district administration and the Puducherry Chief Minister to take steps to secure the release of the fishermen and the boat.