Sri Lankan Navy arrests 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen, seizes boat

RAMANATHAPURAM: With only four days remaining for the 61-day fishing ban to begin, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 10 fishermen from Rameswaram and seized a mechanised boat, officials said.
The arrested fishermen were identified as Arokia Asad (37), Nirmal (41), Gershin Rishab (28), Nitheesh Kumar (28), John Richard (45), Melton (36), Suresh (46), Saravanan (48), Sandana Mariyan (43), and Aravind Pandi (25).
The fishermen had ventured into the sea along with over 2,000 others in more than 300 mechanised boats. While fishing near Katchatheevu, Sri Lankan Navy personnel in three patrol vessels allegedly chased away Indian fishermen and detained one boat belonging to Arokia Asad, accusing the crew of crossing the boundary.
The arrested fishermen were taken to the Mannar naval camp for inquiry.
The 61-day annual fishing ban for mechanised boats is set to begin from midnight on April 14. With only limited fishing days remaining, the arrests have caused concern among fishermen and their families.
While fishing near Katchatheevu, the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly chased away Indian fishermen and detained one boat belonging to Arokia Asad, accusing the crew of crossing the boundary
Demanding their immediate release, family members of the detained fishermen staged a protest in front of the fisheries token office. They later blocked the Rameswaram–Dhanushkodi road for over an hour.
Police held talks with the protesters, following which they dispersed. The protests led to a brief disruption in the area.