Sri Lankan national arrested in Mandapam for financial fraud

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil man was arrested by Rameswaram police on charges related to illegal entry into India and alleged financial fraud, according to police sources.
The accused, identified as Ajeeban, son of Rajakula Singam from Jaffna, Sri Lanka, was apprehended on the night of March 20, near the Mandapam Sri Lankan Refugee Camp.
According to police sources, the accused allegedly entered Indian territory illegally by sea. Preliminary investigation further revealed that he had been involved in financial dealings amounting to approximately Rs 80 lakh. It is alleged that he fraudulently collected large sums of money from individuals under the pretext of arranging overseas employment opportunities.
Probe found that a portion of the funds around Rs 30 lakh was reportedly received earlier this year, while additional transactions were made in subsequent weeks. The accused is also suspected of using multiple communication channels and contacts to facilitate the scheme.
During questioning, he reportedly admitted to entering India without valid documentation.
The accused has been remanded in judicial custody, and further investigation is under way to identify possible accomplices and victims linked to the case.