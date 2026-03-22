Sri Lankan national arrested in Mandapam for financial fraud

The accused, identified as Ajeeban, son of Rajakula Singam from Jaffna, Sri Lanka, was apprehended on the night of March 20, near the Mandapam Sri Lankan Refugee Camp.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly entered Indian territory illegally by sea. Preliminary investigation further revealed that he had been involved in financial dealings amounting to approximately Rs 80 lakh. It is alleged that he fraudulently collected large sums of money from individuals under the pretext of arranging overseas employment opportunities.