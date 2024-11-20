Sri Lankan govt hands over seized boats of TN fishermen to SL Navy

CHENNAI: Sri Lankan government ordered to hand over the seized boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen to the Sri Lankan Navy.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, 13 boats, including 5 from Mannar and 8 from Jaffna, have been handed over to the Sri Lankan Navy for their use.

Additionally, permission has been given to use the boats stationed at Mannar and Myliddy ports.

It is to be noted that earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had urged the Sri Lankan government to return the seized boats to the fishermen.