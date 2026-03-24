Sri Lankan court releases 2 Tamil Nadu fishers with warning

The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 12 for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary while fishing in a mechanised boat and were lodged in Vavuniya prison. They were produced before the court for the third time before being granted conditional release.

Following the order, the fishermen were accommodated at a camp in the Marikkar area and later handed over to the Indian Deputy High Commission. They are expected to be sent back to Tamil Nadu by fligh