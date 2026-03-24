Sri Lankan court releases 2 Tamil Nadu fishers with warning

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan court has released two Rameswaram fishermen on condition, warning that they would face five years’ imprisonment if arrested again for crossing the maritime boundary.
The Kilinochchi court, during a hearing on Tuesday, sentenced the fishermen to 10 years in prison but suspended the sentence for five years. Judge Krishanthan stated that any repeat offence would result in a five-year jail term.
The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 12 for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary while fishing in a mechanised boat and were lodged in Vavuniya prison. They were produced before the court for the third time before being granted conditional release.
Following the order, the fishermen were accommodated at a camp in the Marikkar area and later handed over to the Indian Deputy High Commission. They are expected to be sent back to Tamil Nadu by fligh