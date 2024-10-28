Sri Lankan court re-extends judicial custody of 15 Pudukkottai fishermen

CHENNAI: A Sri Lankan court has extended the judicial custody of 15 fishermen from Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on October 9. This is the third such extension, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The judicial custody of the apprehended fishers had expired today, following which they were presented before the local court in Sri Lanka once again. Judge Nalini Subhashkaran, who presided over the case, extended their custody until November 10, making it the third extension. Following this, all the fishermen were taken back to a prison in Jaffna.

According to Daily Thanthi, the 15 fishermen from Pudukkottai district had set out for fishing from Kottaipattinam on boats owned by Vaithiyanthan, Moorthy, and Anjali Devi. While they were fishing in the sea, Sri Lankan Navy personnel approached them, claiming that they had crossed the maritime border and were using prohibited nets. Subsequently, the fishermen were arrested on these charges.