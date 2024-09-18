Sri Lankan court imposes Rs 3.50 crore fine on 10 Thoothukudi fishermen

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan court has imposed a fine of Rs 3.50 crore and a six-month jail sentence on ten fishermen from Tharuvaikulam, Thoothukudi, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Earlier in August, 22 fishermen from Tharuvaikulam were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Twelve of them had ventured into the waters off Thoothukudi on July 21 on a mechanised boat, while the other ten fishermen had sailed into the sea on July 23.

In response to the Sri Lankan court verdict, the Thoothukudi fishermen held a protest in front of the court against the decision.

