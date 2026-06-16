Sri Lankan court frees 12 fishers after 100 days

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan court has ordered the conditional release of 12 fishermen from Pamban who had been lodged in prison for more than 100 days after being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.
The fishermen were produced before the Welisara Court in Sri Lanka's Negombo district on Sunday in connection with the case. During the hearing, the judge ordered their release but warned that they would face a one-year prison term if they were arrested again in a similar offence. They are expected to be repatriated to Tamil Nadu by air in the coming days.