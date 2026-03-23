Sri Lankan court extends custody of 12 fishers

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan court has extended the custody of 12 fishermen from Pamban for the fourth time, remanding them till March 30. The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on February 24 for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.
They were subsequently lodged in a prison in Negombo. The 12 fishermen were produced before a Sri Lankan court on Sunday in connection with the case.
After hearing the matter, the judge ordered an extension of their judicial custody till March 30. Following the court order, the fishermen were taken back to the Negombo prison.