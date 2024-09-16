Sri Lankan Airlines to expand, double its operations in Chennai market

CHENNAI: We plan to enhance customer experience for Indians and double its operations in the next 10 years, focusing on key markets like India, particularly Chennai,” said Richard Nuttall, CEO, Sri Lankan Airlines, in an interaction with DT Next.

He added that the airline would increase the frequency of Chennai flights, and expand its presence in East Africa and Southeast Asia.

The airline has already increased flights from 22 to around 25. By next year, it plans to add a few more aircrafts. “As we source more aircrafts, we plan to have more flights in India, particularly Chennai. The pandemic impacted the production of flights and even led to defects in the existing ones but we’re gradually trying to get more aircrafts. It’s a challenge because all airlines are looking for more aircrafts,” he pointed out.

There will be enhanced services in the city, including new aircraft and increased frequencies in the coming years, as the airlines sees a huge growth in the tourism sector. Nuttall emphasised the importance of collaborations, citing partnerships with 20 airlines worldwide, including Air India, and membership in the OneWorld Alliance.

The airlines will also serve Sri Lankan cuisine, drinks, and local brands on flights. It has ensured that at least one staff member would speak Tamil, and play South Indian music and destination-inspired food on board.