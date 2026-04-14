Sri Lanka Navy arrests 4 fishers on last fishing day

The fishermen — Sakthivel (54), Arunagiri (54), Sekar (66), and Balu (54) — were detained along with a mechanised boat owned by Sesoraja for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary.

They were taken to a naval camp in Kilinochchi, where an inquiry is under way.

According to sources, more than 200 mechanised boats with over 1,000 fishermen had ventured into the sea from Rameswaram a day earlier.