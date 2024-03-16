Sri Lanka Navy apprehends 15 TN fishermen

TIRUCHY: Sri Lankan Navy apprehended as many as 15 fishermen from Karaikal in Puducherry, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the wee hours of Friday and their mechanised boat was also seized and this is the third such incident in the month of March.

According to sources, a crew of 15 fishermen (12 from Karaikal, 2 from Mayiladuthurai and one from Nagapattinam) ventured into sea from Karaikal Fishing Harbour by a mechanised boat (Reg No IND-PY-PK-MM 1337) owned by M Jayamathi from Karaikal.

On Thursday late hours, while they were fishing off coast Karaikal, a fast attack craft deployed by the Northern Naval Command of Sri Lankan chased and arrested them. The arrested were identified as P Mohan (45), A Arumugam (48), S Sekar (47), K Muruganandam (46), M Velmani (29), M Murugan (34), K Kandakumar (34), K Balamurugan (44), M Sundaravel (52), V Vadivelu (34), S Idumban (37). S Velmurugan (40), R Parasuraman (40) and B Babbu (24).

They were taken along with their boat by the SL Navy to Kankesanthurai port and handed over to the fisheries department.

According to fishermen, this is the third such incident in the month of March this year and sixth incident in 2024. The fishermen said that the governments should have diplomatic negotiations between two countries and should have a permanent solution and ensure their livelihood.