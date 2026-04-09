Sri Lanka court extends custody of 7 fishermen

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan court ordered the extension of custody for seven fishermen from Rameswaram until April 23.
The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 26 for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary while fishing in a mechanised boat. They were subsequently lodged in Jaffna prison.
The seven fishermen were produced before the Oorkavalthurai court on Thursday. The judge ordered that they be remanded in custody until April 23.
Following the hearing, they were taken back to Jaffna prison.