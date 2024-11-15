SRHC DSP relieved from post; allowed to join Mayiladuthurai enforcement wing

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission DSP M Sundaresan, whose transfer was vetoed by the commission chairman, has been finally relieved from the post and allowed to join the Mayiladuthurai enforcement wing, as per an earlier order, sources said.

DSP Sundaresan was in the news for his upright report on the custodial torture of two accused in the murder of a retired woman inspector in Kancheepuram in August.

The department transferred Sundaresan in the first week of October after he submitted the report of police torture in the murder case.

However, SHRC chairperson S Manikumar, a former chief justice of Kerala High Court, nixed the move and issued an order retaining Sundaresan in the commission. The chairperson even recommended relieving the newly posted in-charge secretary of the commission, a senior IAS officer.

However, in the latest development, the chairperson had allowed Sundaresan’s transfer to the enforcement wing.

According to sources, DSP Krishnamurthy, who was earlier transferred from prison vigilance wing to SHRC, will be allowed to join immediately as DSP SHRC.